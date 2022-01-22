Brendan Cole pens heartfelt tribute to 'incredible talent' after tragic loss The Dancing on Ice star took to Instagram

Brendan Cole has spoken of his sadness following the shock death of music legend, Meat Loaf.

MORE: Brendan Cole speaks out on amazing first DOI performance after thinly-veiled dig at Strictly

The Dancing on Ice star paid a heartfelt tribute to the "incredible talent" after it was confirmed by the singer's family on Friday that he had passed away at the age of 74. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Brendan fondly remembered the time he was lucky enough to meet "the legend" after he performed on Strictly Come Dancing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meat Loaf's family confirm his death at the age of 74

He penned: "The sad passing of an incredible talent. I once had the pleasure of meeting the legend that is Meat Loaf as he finished singing on the Strictly set. As he came off stage he said to me, 'Hey, you're the bad boy… right?'

"I will always remember this amazing moment. Chuffed to have had it with such a superstar. He blessed many people. Thoughts are with his family! #meatloaf."

MORE: Brendan Cole reveals thoughts about Strictly's Oti Mabuse joining DOI judging panel

RELATED: In memoriam: remembering famous faces we lost in 2022

Meat Loaf's passing was confirmed by his family in a Facebook statement. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," they posted.

Brendan fondly remembered his encounter with Meat Loaf

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne's World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time."

It finished: "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.