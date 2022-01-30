Dancing on Ice's Brendan Cole appeared on another reality TV show - and it wasn't Strictly What a throwback!

Brendan Cole is currently skating up a storm on the latest series of Dancing on Ice, but the show is far from his only venture into reality TV. Although Brendan made his name as one of the original pros on Strictly Come Dancing, back in 2006 he made an appearance as one of the contestants on Love Island.

SEE: Brendan Cole melts hearts with adorable family moment as he trains for Dancing on Ice

The very first series aired in 2005, followed by a second in the summer of 2006, at the time, the show only featured celebrity contestants. Brendan even made it to the final, coming in the runner-up spot with Eternal's Kéllé Bryan, while Bianca Gascoigne and Calum Best took the crown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brendan Cole trains with his daughter in adorable moment

The New Zealand-born dancer appeared on the reality show after finding fame competing in his first three series of Strictly Come Dancing - and having split with long-term girlfriend and dance partner Camilla Dallerup. Other stars to join the series included Boyzone's Shane Lynch, Lady Victoria Hervey and Sophie Anderton.

Brendan appeared in the 2006 series of Love Island

While Laura Whitemore is the show's famous host these days, it was Fearne Cotton who presented Brendan's series of the show, alongside Patrick Kielty. Of course, it was another nine years before the show returned to ITV2, following its axe in 2006.

MORE: Ben Foden's wife hits out at Dancing on Ice: 'Just a popularity competition'

READ: Dancing on Ice star Ben Foden breaks silence after being first to leave show

Brendan went on to enjoy 15 successive series of Strictly, but was axed from the show in 2018. And this isn't Brendan's only appearance on our screens as of late, in 2019, the star had a memorable stint on Celebrity X Factor. He also went on to welcome a second child, Dante, with wife Zoe Hobbs, who he met in 2008 and married in 2010.

Brendan with wife Zoe Hobbs

Discussing fatherhood the second time around, he opened up about his struggles during an interview on Loose Women, saying: "He's 10 or 11 weeks now, I'm struggling more with the second child.

SEE: Dancing on Ice's Ben Foden's wife Jackie glows in yellow for yacht wedding

WOW: Oti Mabuse wows in head-turning outfit for Dancing on Ice

"It's not post-natal depression, because that's what women get, but there's a real sense of anxiety with the second one. I feel like a bad dad as I'm not really bonding with him."

READ MORE: BBC announce Brendan Cole's Strictly Come Dancing replacement