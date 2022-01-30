Who is Regan Gascoigne's famous relatives? From his dad to his sister The Dancing on Ice heartthrob has a very famous family…

Regan Gascoigne is one of our favourites on this series of Dancing on Ice, with the dancer and singer topping the leaderboard on his first outing with a monumental score of 33/40. The Gascoigne name will already be familiar to many thanks to his famous father, but did you know that the family is just made up of stars?

Alongside his father, the 25-year-old also has a famous mother, who competed on a different reality TV show, and a famous sister.

Here's everything we know about the stars of the Gascoigne family…

Who is Regan Gascoigne?

Regan Gascoigne, 25, is a famous dancer, actor and singer and the star has been named by bookies as the favourite for this series, and given his impressive skating, we can certainly see it happening!

As a dancer, Regan has toured with the English National Ballet in the Nutcracker, and he even auditioned as part of The Greatest Dancer, but unbelievably he didn't make it through. The star has also appeared in an episode of Cutting Edge where he spoke about his father's battles with alcoholism.

The star is impressing on the show

Regan made headlines back in 2019 when he came out as bisexual. Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "I'm bisexual, I date men and women. I'm really open about that. I haven't had a lot of relationships though. I've only dated three people." He later revealed that his father was very supportive of his sexuality, saying that he contacted his father shortly after news articles started appearing online. "His response was exactly what I thought. He said: 'I still love you no matter what,'" he revealed.

Who is Regan Gascoigne's father, Paul?

Regan is the son of legendary English footballer Paul Gascoigne, 54, having been capped for the English national team 58 times from 1988 to 1998, and scored ten goals while as an attacking midfielder. He also had a successful national career playing for teams like Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspurs and Everton.

Paul played for the English national team

Following his retirement from playing in 2004, he managed Kettering for a season in 2005 and appeared on a celebrity edition of The Weakest Link as well as taking part in the first Soccer Aid in 2006.

Paul has published three autobiographies, where he has been incredibly open about his personal issues including his battles with alcohol addiction and his diagnosis with obsessive-compulsive disorder and bipolar disorder.

Who is Regan Gascoigne's sister, Bianca?

Regan's sister is glamour model Bianca, 35, who is best known for when she won the second series of the original Love Island with Calum Best back in 2006.

Bianca has appeared on a string of reality TV shows

Following her stint on the show, she also competed against Danielle Lloyd in a celebrity version of Gladiators and went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, where she competed against her ex, Calum. Calum was eliminated in seventh place, leaving on day 29, while Bianca was subsequently eliminated on day 32.

Bianca has also made a string of other television appearances, including Celebrity Coach Trip, Snog, Marry Avoid?, and served as a presenter on Big Brother's Big Mouth. And it's not only Regan who's been making his name on dancing shows, as Bianca competed on Ballando con le stelle, the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing, where she finished as the runner-up.

Who is Regan Gascoigne's mother, Sheryl?

And rounding off Regan's famous family is mum Sheryl, 56, who used to be one of the panellists on Loose Women. This wasn't Sheryl's only appearance on our screens, as she competed on the tenth series of I'm a Celebrity! Get Me Out of Here…

Sheryl is a famous author

However, her time on the show was short-lived as she was the first celebrity to be eliminated.

