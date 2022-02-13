Issa Rae left emotional as she receives special honor on Super Bowl weekend Insecure filmed in the city of Inglewood

Insecure star Issa Rae was honored with the first-ever key to Inglewood on Saturday.

The city, in the county of Los Angeles, is home to So-Fi Stadium and the Los Angeles Rams, and the ceremony came as the city celebrated Saturday's Taste of Inglewood festival, a day before the 56th Super Bowl.

"I'm a little emotional, I'm trying to be a thug right now," Issa said in a teary speech.

Wearing a black linen suit with bold gold buttons running down the blazer, the 37-year-old added: "The mayor really flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years. It's a huge honor and I just want to thank you all so much for your support.

"Thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us to showcase this city that I love so much."

Issa filmed much of the five seasons of Insecure in the city, and spotlighted the local area in her HBO Max reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

Issa received the key from the mayor

"I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, who have lived in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively," she continued.

"And just for being here, I have to give a shout-out to my collaborators and my company members at Hoorae who have come out here to support me. But I'm truly honored to receive this. I will always put on for my city.

"Inglewood, South L.A., stand up."

Much of Insecure was filmed in Inglewood

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals at the 56th Super Bowl on 13 February. Los Angeles has been celebrating all weekend with celebrities hitting up various parties, and the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival taking over Staples Center in downtown LA.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani wowed fans as they headlined the Friday evening at the show, with Gwen taking to the stage after opening act Mickey Guyton.

The pair showed off their dynamics while on stage, as Gwen teased Blake about how she would “slice him” and that he would struggle to perform after her hour-long set: "Poor Blake having to go after me, but it’s my job to get you [the crowd] fired up tonight."

Blake, who was the headliner for the show, admitted after his first song that he was feeling the pressure, joking: "Who decided to put me on after Gwen Stefani? The rest of the show will suck after what we just had."

