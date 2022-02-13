Kerry Washington celebrates Super Bowl weekend with brand new look Fans raved about her dancing

Kerry Washington gave fans a glimpse of how she is preparing for Super Bowl weekend and she is excited.

MORE: Kerry Washington reunites with Save the Last Dance star Sean Patrick Thomas for incredible picture

The Scandal star was definitely in sports mode as she wore an Oakland Football T-shirt albeit with skin-tight leather leggings. Kerry proved she is especially looking forward to the halftime show, as she grooved to several clips of hit songs by some of the singers performing.

The star took fans back to the days when The Real Slim Shady by Eminem and Real Love by Mary J. Blige played on the radio as she lip-synched to the classic hit songs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kerry and Reese Witherspoon co-host star-studded party

MORE: Kerry Washington drives fans wild with latest stunning photos

This year's Super Bowl halftime show will most definitely be a treat for those who grew up in the 90's and early 2000's, as the stars performing are Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

Kerry gets fans excited for the Super Bowl

This was noted by a fan of Kerry's who commented on the video: "Absolutely....this will be OUR half-time show," along with the hashtags claiming they are 70's and 80's babies.

MORE: Kerry Washington looks like a vision in the glammest strapless dress - and we’re obsessed

MORE: Kerry Washington pays emotional tribute to Michael K. Williams at the Emmy Awards

But it wasn't just the throwback songs that dazzled Kerry's fans. The star debuted show-stopping new braids just in time for the eventful Sunday. She styled her casual T-shirt and form-fitting leggings with two thick braids surrounded by smaller ones, which ended with two big curly ponytails on each side.

Kerry with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha, who is a former professional football player

Fans loved the look and Kerry's cheeky singing and dancing. One fan said: "It's the braids for me," and "Are you performing at the Super Bowl halftime this weekend?" as well as "I'm loving the enthusiasm."

While the actress is originally from New York and was wearing an Oakland t-shirt for the fun video, she'll presumably be supporting her current city's team, the Los Angeles Rams, who will face the Cincinnati Bengals for the 54th Super Bowl.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.