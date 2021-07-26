Insecure star Issa Rae’s stunning surprise wedding dress will leave you breathless And so will the rest of her gorgeous wedding photos...

After years of speculation that Issa Rae was engaged (and possibly already married), the Insecure star and creator put all rumors to rest with one flash of her dreamy Vera Wang wedding gown.

Although the budding media mogul has always been tight-lipped about her private life, she surprised fans on Instagram Monday with a breathtaking set of photos from her wedding to Louis Diame - and they were beyond stunning. According to E! News, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in the South of France over the weekend.

MORE: Issa Rae’s five major glow-up style moments that cemented the girl boss as a total fashionista

Issa Rae surprised fans on Instagram with a breathtaking set of photos from her wedding day

Issa was beaming in the photos, which show her strolling down a picturesque walkway looking like a princess in the custom white number, which came complete with a tulle skirt and a corseted bodice topped with a sweetheart neckline and crystallized detailing.

SHOP: 18 amazing websites to buy wedding dresses online: ASOS, Net-A-Porter, Revolve, eBay and more

The Hoorae mogul wore her hair parted down the middle with a naturally curly ponytail, which she topped with a sheer white veil, and finished her wedding day glam look with metallic silver platform heels and diamond stud earrings.

Issa paired her dreamy custom Vera Wang dress with metallic platform heels

In other snaps, Issa stood with her bridesmaids in a gorgeous garden, and they wore pink dresses and palmed bouquets similar to the one Issa held, filled with yellow, pink, and white roses.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer's stunning Princess-style wedding dress revealed - plus FIVE other gowns

The post also marked the first time Issa has shared a photo of herself on social media with her now-husband, and she can be seen cozying up with him in one photo as she wrapped her arms around his red suede tux.

Issa Rae's bridesmaids wore pink dresses and palmed bouquets full of roses

In others, the duo posed on a staircase together, revealing Issa’s jaw-dropping sheer train, and embraced each other in front of their wedding digs - a gorgeous estate that also had a serene pond.

In true Issa fashion though, she didn’t directly say she had gotten married, even though it was clearly the case. She joked in the caption of the post instead, writing, "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband."

The post marked the first time Issa had shared a photo of her now-husband Louis Diame on her social media

“Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special. [photographer] @laurenfair, [hair] @lovingyourhair, [makeup] @joannasimkin, nails: @nails_by_yoko”

The couple married at a gorgeous estate in France

Issa’s celebrity friends and fans were quick to send her congratulatory messages, with Tracee Ellis Ross and supermodel Joan Smalls dropping heart emojis, and Beyonce’s mom, Tina Lawson, writing, “You make a gorgeous bride!”

Simply stunning! Congratulations to Issa and Louis!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.