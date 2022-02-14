Harper Beckham remembers late family member as David reveals bunny's new name How adorable!

David and Victoria Beckham welcomed a new addition to the family on Saturday – an adorable bunny for their ten-year-old daughter Harper.

The family have now revealed the rabbit's adorable name, and it pays tribute to one of the family's first dogs, a bulldog named Coco.

The Beckham family used to own two bulldogs, Coco and Scarlet, plus shar-pei Barnaby. Now, they have three spaniels, Olive, Sage and Fig.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, David shared a video of himself playing with the bunny and wrote: "Someone's getting a lot of attention. [bunny]=[love] Harper Seven's new bunny Coco."

David seems to have fallen in love with his daughter's bunny

In his Stories, the former footballer later shared a picture of "Harper & Coco" and another of "Daddy & Coco".

Victoria also shared her delight at welcoming Coco. The designer was first to announce the news on Saturday, and on Sunday she reshared David's picture and added: "A very loved bunny."

The Beckhams have two incredible properties in the UK, but it seems the bunny will be staying at their country home in the Cotswolds - where they've likely chosen to escape the city while Harper is on half-term.

The family are currently staying at the country home in the Cotswolds

The fashion designer and her husband David's plush barn conversion in the Great Tew estate, Chipping Norton, boasts its own wine cellar, football court, swimming pool, four-foot deep lake and sauna – so it comes as no surprise that the Beckhams choose to use the property as a relaxing holiday retreat.

The incredible home, which Money.co.uk and housebuyers4u.co.uk estimate to now be worth around £12million, has played host to some amazing star-studded parties, including David and Victoria's son Brooklyn's 21st birthday celebration and the baptism of his siblings Cruz and Harper.