Victoria Beckham forced to comfort husband David as Harper heads back to school

Thursday was an incredibly emotional day for David and Victoria Beckham as their daughter Harper headed off to school after an incredible summer abroad in Miami.

The family returned to London last week and were back in their West London mansion for Harper's big day.

Harper Beckham reveals she is nervous for her first day of school

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Victoria shared a moving video, showing her daughter cutting a pear whilst she quizzed her about how she was feeling.

"Harper, how are you feeling about the first day of school?" she asked her, to which Harper replied: "Nervous, but very excited."

David hugged his daughter as she headed off to school

Dad David could be seen hugging her from behind, and telling her: "Please don't go! Stay with daddy! Stay with me."

The designer added: "How is it putting on your school uniform after having over a month in shorts and T-shirts. How does it feel?"

"Not the best," the 10-year-old honestly answered.

Taking to her Stories, the mother-of-four shared a heartbreaking image, showing David giving Harper a big hug.

Harper turned ten years old earlier in the summer

"Is she leaving for school or leaving home? You'll be ok @davidbeckham," she jokingly wrote across it, followed by several crying laughter emojis.

Ahead of their return to London, the family spent some days at their Cotswolds home, where they caught up with other family members – including Victoria's parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams.

The former Spice Girl shared the cutest photo of Harper and her maternal grandparents earlier in the week. The youngster could be seen beaming from ear-to-ear as she posed alongside them, lacing her arms around their shoulders.

In the rare family snap Harper was clearly still in holiday mode, rocking a casual T-shirt and wearing her long hair pulled back in a ponytail.