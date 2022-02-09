Carol McGiffin shares rare loved-up beach photos with husband Mark on wedding anniversary The Loose Women star got married in 2018

Can you think of a better place to celebrate your wedding anniversary than the sunny Maldives? That's exactly how Carol McGiffin and her husband Mark Cassidy are marking four years of marriage – and their beachside snaps look dreamy.

The Loose Women star made her followers green with envy by posting a series of loved-up photos of the pair in front of sea swings and relaxing at their water villa, which boasts a terrace, netted bed over the sea and large bath they filled with bubbles and red rose petals.

In most of the snaps, Carol looked glowing in a bright orange bikini that highlighted her sunkissed tan and toned figure while her husband wore blue swim shorts.

The couple are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary

Carol captioned the photos: "The celebrations for Mark’s 40th birthday continue in the Maldives where we are now, being literally blown away by how breathtakingly beautiful it is. And today is a double celebration because it’s our 4th wedding anniversary! We had a very special lunch in an underwater restaurant and then drank a very special bottle of Champagne. Cheers everyone! @cassola21 #maldives."

Carol looked gorgeous in an orange bikini

Her Loose Women co-stars were among the first to comment, including Christine Lampard who wrote: "Have the best time you two." Ruth Langsford remarked: "Happy Birthday @cassola21 & Happy Anniversary to you both!" and Coleen Nolan commented: "Happy Anniversary you two! And Happy 40th Mark hope you’re both having the best time xxx."

Carol – who was previously married to Chris Evans – tied the knot with Mark in a secret ceremony during a holiday in the Thai capital of Bangkok in February 2018.

The Loose Women star and her husband are staying in the Maldives

Speaking to Best magazine, Carol explained that they married with no family or friends present after two previous failed attempts at tying the knot. "No one knew we were going to do it, but we've basically spent the past year having separate celebrations with different friends and family, telling them all in person. Now they all know, we're ready for it to come out," she said.

The couple got engaged in 2008 and originally planned to marry in January 2017, but were forced to cancel after Carol's sister sadly died a few days before.

