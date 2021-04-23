Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams stun in red for epic throwback The Loose Women presenters looked incredible

Loose Women stars Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams could be the new Charlie's Angels as Nadia shared an epic throwback post.

In the shot, all three of the women were strutting fiercely towards the camera in three beautiful red frocks, with a fiery background behind them.

All three women wore knee-length dresses, although Kaye's was slightly shorter, but all of them had a unique spin on the look.

Ruth accessorised her dress with a stunning necklace, while Nadia added a belt around her torso and put a spotted handkerchief in a pocket.

Kaye put the most different twist on her ensemble, adding a matching leather jacket to the look.

Captioning the brilliant throwback, Nadia wrote: "Wow look at us don't we look the bees knees?!!

"My mum sent me this! I have no idea what the shoot was for but we look like flaming Charlie's Angels don't we?!! Move over, we are coming through!"

The three women could be the new Charlie's Angels

The star then asked fans which decade of their life they've enjoyed the most. "What was your favourite decade? I loved my early 40s and loving my mid fifties too actually?!!"

Fans were blown away by the post, with Kaye posting: "Wow, you look hot! X"

This was echoed by another fan, who said: "Looking HOT ladies," while a third agreed: "You all look fab."

"You all look gorgeous," another added, while a different commenter wrote: "I'm loving the red on you all."

One fan responded to Nadia's question, as they wrote: "Loving my early 40s too! Being a mum, lovely friends, content at work but not chasing every promotion like my life depends on it!

Ruth first appeared on Loose Women in 1999

"Not worrying who's judging me is also so refreshing when you hit 40+."

Last month, Nadia earned praise from her fans when she shared a video of herself in her "comfiest bra ever" as she showed every angle of her chest.

The star looked gorgeous in the black lace item, as she discussed the importance of finding the right bra.

She even joked it was a hit with her husband, Mark Adderley, saying: "It's comfortable, it's supportive, it's really pretty – Mark loves it too."

