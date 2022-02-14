Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone delight fans as they share throwback image during heartwarming reunion The two have been friends for decades

Alicia Silverstone and Drew Barrymore have sent fans wild with their latest video. The two 90's icons reunited in New York City recently and delighted fans by recreating a popular TikTok trend meant to showcase a cute before and after moment.

The two were attending the star-studded event for Christian Siriano's latest collection. Also in attendance were Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Susan Sarandon and actress MJ Rodríguez.

The actresses left fans speechless not only with the sweet throwback picture, but with their fabulous looks as well. Drew was dazzling in an oversized hot pink silk suit while Alicia looked sultry in a see-through lace one-shoulder dress with a high slit and only a strapless unitard under it.

The video featured the two stars huddled together cheek to cheek as Simple Plan's hit song I'm Just a Kid played in the background.

They both say hi to the camera before Alicia plants a kiss on Drew's cheek. Just as the chorus of the song begins, the video cuts to a throwback picture of baby-faced Drew and Alicia in nostalgic outfits and hairstyles.

The epic reunion and throwback picture

The picture the stars used for the heartwarming throwback was of them attending the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 1998, when they were in their early twenties.

The Clueless star captioned the now viral video with: "Now & Then. So lovely catching up with @DrewBarrymore at #NYFW. Seems like yesterday when we were babies!"

Alicia and Drew enjoy the fashion show from front row

Fans raved over the video and expressed shock at how quickly time goes by. One fan commented: "Not me sobbing at how time has flown," using a hashtag to say "I wish I had a time machine." Another follower wrote: "Literally my childhood and adulthood hero’s. Both amazing women/mothers/bosses," in between loads of comments complimenting the two and saying how loved they are.

Drew and Alicia previously got together when Alicia stopped by Drew's show for an interview with her longtime friend. The two reminisced about the times they would go out and their "first date" at a drive-in movie.

