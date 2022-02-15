Carrie Underwood's fresh-faced throwback with husband Mike Fisher is too good to miss The couple have been married since 2010

Carrie Underwood rang in Valentine's Day with a little walk down memory lane and the photo she shared was so cute.

The country music star, 38, took to Instagram with a cozy throwback alongside her husband, Mike Fisher, 41, and they look so young.

In the image, the former ice hockey player had his arm around Carrie who was beaming for the camera.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

"Throwing it waaaaaaay back for Valentine’s Day this year. Love you, babe! #HappyValentinesDay," she wrote.

Her fans thought the snapshot was adorable and commented: "It’s the vest and purple eyeshadow for me, love the throw back," and another added: "Beautiful couple, then and now," while a third said: "Stunning Couple! A match made in heaven."

Carrie and Mike have come a long way since they first met more than a decade ago. They now have an idyllic life in Tennessee where they live with their two boys, Isaiah and Jacob.

Carrie shared the throwback with Mike to celebrate Valentine's Day

The former American Idol winner was not looking for marriage when she first met Mike, who was introduced to her by a mutual friend, Carrie's bassist Mark Childers.

But they hit it off right away and despite several months of long distance romance, they made it work.

Mike popped the question in 2009 and in 2010 they became husband and wife.

The couple have two children together

Proving the strength of their relationship, the couple spent the first few months of married life apart from each other for weeks at a time due to their respective careers.

In the end, Mike made the decision to move from the Ottawa Senators to the Nashville Predators, so that he could be in the same city as his wife. He played for the team for several years before retiring in 2018.

