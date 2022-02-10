Carrie Underwood was over the moon to be able to confirm some amazing news on Wednesday - and she couldn't have looked happier.

The star took to Instagram with a sweet video clip in which she announced she would be back performing at Stagecoach festival this year.

Carrie looked radiant in the clip as she said: "I'm so excited to be back headlining the Mane stage for Stagecoach 2022.

"Been waiting a long time to get back to that Californian desert and I promise it'll be worth the wait."

She captioned the post: "Can't wait to be back at @stagecoach!! Who's coming to the desert with us? stagecoachfestival.com."

Not surprisingly, her fans went wild and commented: "Yahoo! Girl you look good with your hair like that," and, "So glad to see you performing. Have a great show."

Carrie shared a video to confirm her news

Others said they were rushing to get their tickets for the country music event.

Carrie has been incredibly busy lately, what with her Las Vegas Residency and juggling her sweet family too.

The mom-of-two shares her young sons, Isaiah and Jacob, with her husband, Mike Fisher, and they live an idyllic life in Tennessee.

Carrie and Mike have two children

The couple recently celebrated their youngest son's third birthday, and she paid tribute with a sweet message alongside a picture of his incredible Paw Patrol cake.

"My sweet baby is 3," she wrote. "Where do the years go??? He and his buddies had fun @defynashville and got all sugared up on the deliciousness that was almost too cute to eat from @iveycakestore! Our hearts are even more full than our bellies celebrating our precious miracle, Jake!!! God is good."

Carrie and Mike live in Tennessee with their boys

The celebration was all the more special as Carrie and her former NHL player husband went through a difficult time before welcoming Jacob as Carrie suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages.

Carrie previously told The Guardian that while she still mourns the loss of her children, she feels forever blessed to have her family.

