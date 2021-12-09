Carrie Underwood resembles a Greek goddess with her beautiful gown and flowing hair She had a message for her fans

Carrie Underwood delivered some exciting news on Thursday - and she did it in style.

The country music sensation revealed she'll be performing on The Voice on 14 December and in the promotional photo, she was the epitome of elegance.

Carrie wore an ethereal white gown with a daring thigh split and her hair was loose in subtle waves.

Her look resembled that of a Greek goddess and her fans loved it. They called her, "beautiful," and, "regal," and said they adored her ensemble from head to toe.

Carrie will be taking to the stage on the hit NBC show alongside, John Legend, and she captioned the snapshot alongside him: "So excited to reunite with @johnlegend to perform #Hallelujah next week! Tune in December 14 at 9/8c on @nbc. #MyGift."

The star will take a brief break from her REFLECTION Las Vegas residency to appear on the show. She's been busy bowling her fans over with her first-ever residency in Sin City and her outfits have been equally as spectacular.

Carrie's outfit was gorgeous

Carrie's performances have been such a hit that she's had to add dates to the residency already too.

After her first night, she added six new dates which showed just how popular Carrie is.

The residency takes place at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre and the mom-of-two is the first artist to take to the stage, which is reportedly the largest and tallest in Las Vegas.

Carrie's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit

Fans who were lucky enough to catch the first of her REFLECTION shows took to social media to share just how sensational it was.

One wrote on Twitter: "This was literally the best thing I've ever seen #CarrieUnderwood #REFLECTION," alongside a clip from her performance.

Another added: "Her best performance honestly, iconic #CarrieUnderwood #REFLECTION."

