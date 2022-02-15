Rebel Wilson shares glimpse of Galentine's Day plans with rare selfie of both lookalike sisters The Wilson sisters spend an exciting weekend in LA

It's hard to tell who is who in Rebel Wilson's latest picture. The star took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with her two rarely seen sisters and the trio couldn't be more alike.

The Wilson sisters had a Galentine's Day full of activities around Los Angeles, and Rebel gave fans a glimpse of their fabulous excursions.

The picture commemorating the sisters' reunion in California features the three looking impossibly similar, as they all sport big cat-eye sunglasses, the same platinum blonde hair and pose with their hands extended as if blowing a kiss.

Rebel captioned the rare selfie with: "Sister Time: The Wilson Sisters," along with three pink heart emojis.

Liberty and Annachi are the Pitch Perfect star's two younger sisters, and they also have a brother named Ryot. Ryot and Liberty performed together in the Australian edition of The Amazing Race.

The identical Wilson Sisters, Rebel, Annachi, and Liberty

The sisters' special Galentine's Day plans first involved brunch. They attended the famous Polo Lounge restaurant at the luxurious Beverly Hills Hotel. The three took pictures featuring the hotel's iconic pink and green theme, and enjoyed the restaurant's terrace.

Liberty also shared pictures of their day, including a video of their stunning dessert, a layered chocolate and vanilla cake with mint green frosting and chocolate syrup.

Ever the hostess, Rebel made sure her sisters' time in Los Angeles was unforgettable. Prior to Valentine's Day, the three also attended the Super Bowl, where LA's very own Rams were victorious.

The Wilson sisters outside the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel

Annachi shared several pictures of their time at the annual sports event, enjoying field-side seats and reveling in the blue and yellow confetti after the exciting win. Posting a picture with confetti blowing behind her, she wrote: "We put a ring on it!"

She also shared the stunning selfie of the glowing sisters on her Instagram, which she captioned with: "From the Wilson's, with love."

