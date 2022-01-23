Rebel Wilson poses in pink mini dress in gorgeous waterside photo The Australian star is spending time at home

Rebel Wilson has been enjoying a relaxing few weeks with family and friends back home in Australia, and has delighted fans with incredible snippets from her vacation.

The star's latest snapshot might be one of her most gorgeous yet, as she and some of her friends posed on a pier overlooking the water.

The group of four dangled their legs off the boardwalk they sat on with the beautiful setting sun behind them, and Rebel couldn't have looked better!

The actress wore a pink mini dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her lean and toned legs as she flashed a couple of peace signs and a big smile.

She shared the photograph on her Instagram Stories, along with several snippets of a dimly lit pool party she attended with her friends as well.

The Pitch Perfect star has been making the best of her time at home, not only getting to spend the holidays with loved ones, but also making some major career moves as well.

Rebel relaxed by the water with friends in a pink mini dress

The 41-year-old recently stunned fans when she announced that a new theatre named in her honor will be opening its doors in just a matter of weeks.

The Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) has launched a brand-new purpose-built theatre in Sydney, which they have named The Rebel Theatre after the actress donated one million dollars to ATYP to help them set up the new home.

Rebel is already an ATYP Ambassador and has been involved with the theatre company since she was just 19 years old.

Sharing a glimpse inside the new space on Instagram, Rebel couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she posed alongside the theatre's artistic director, Fraser.

The star revealed The Rebel Theatre would be open in just a few weeks

She penned: "Was so pumped to visit the new Rebel Theatre today with The Australian Theatre for Young People’s Artistic Director Fraser! It’s opening in Sydney in just a few months' time!"

The actress added: "And in just a few weeks kids will be rehearsing here. It is such a special place for young Australians to showcase their creativity - love it! Can’t wait to see shows here @atyp_theatre."

