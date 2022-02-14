Drew Barrymore inspires Gayle King and fans as she reveals latest bold move in her love life The star admitted she felt great about the brave decision

Drew Barrymore has revealed her boldest move yet. The television host, who was previously with Will Kopelman until 2016, has been open in the past on her show, The Drew Barrymore Show, about her dating life and its struggles.

MORE: Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone delight fans as they share throwback image during heartwarming reunion

However during a recent episode featuring Gayle King, the actress opened up like never before.

Drew detailed one of the riskiest dating moves she has ever done, and fans were shocked, but inspired, by the star's behavior.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore recalls confiding in Courteney Cox amid pregnancy scare

MORE: Drew Barrymore leaves fans speechless in gorgeous knitted sweater

The Charlie's Angels actress hilariously detailed how she recently built up the courage to shoot her shot when she saw a cute guy walking in New York City's Central Park.

"I was attracted to him… so I started following him," Drew begins her story, as she receives laughs from the audience in return.

Drew went on to excitedly explain to Gayle how she finally walked up to the man, and bluntly said: "Hi. Are you single?" She explains that because she was wearing a balaclava, a recently trendy ski-mask-like knit accessory, the only part of her face that was visible were her eyes, or her "peepers" as Drew called them.

Drew's adorable and candid confession

The story gets even funnier as Drew's next question to the man is: "Are you gay?" because according to the actress, she has "no gaydar."

When he said no, Drew adorably admitted that she simply, "wanted to do something I could be proud of by taking a risk, and you compelled me to take that risk."

MORE: Drew Barrymore wins fan support with relatable parenting confession

MORE: Drew Barrymore shares exciting announcement from inside the shower

While the risk paid off and the two kicked off a conversation, it unfortunately didn't last long, as Drew remembered to ask the man's age and he was 28, while Drew is 46. "That's probably not gonna work," Drew said she had to admit to the cute stranger.

Drew recently attended alongside Alicia Silverstone and Susan Sarandon the star-studded fashion show for Christian Siriano's latest collection

The cute-meet was cut short by the age difference revelation and a girl walking up to Drew to ask if she was in fact, Drew Barrymore, but nonetheless the star told Gayle that she has felt "so great about it."

Gayle commended the mom-of-two for her bravery, and so did fans in the comments of the video about it, saying: "Yes, Drew! We're rooting for you!" and "Thank you for doing that AND for telling us you did it!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.