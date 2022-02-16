Strictly's Anton Du Beke shares gorgeous new family photos – fans all say the same thing! The dancer is a very proud father

Anton Du Beke has taken to Instagram to share three snapshots of his twins for a very special reason.

The pictures show George and Henrietta inside the family home and trying on some new items of clothing ahead of a skiing holiday.

Anton du Beke's twins gatecrash his live workout

"Start 'em young!" Strictly star Anton, 55, wrote. "My little ones ready to hit the slopes in their gorgeous Smalls Merino wool base layers. Thank you so much @lovemysmalls - a wonderful surprise! Anton XX."

Fans went wild for the snapshots – in particular the final image which sees George and Henrietta giving each other the biggest cuddle as they sit on the sofa.

Anton shared the sweetest snapshots of his children

The comments section of Anton's post was quickly filled with love heart emojis and sweet comments about the "adorable" twins – and it seems fans were all agreed on one thing.

"OMG he is like mini Anton!" one said of little George, while a second echoed: "So cute, your son is a double of you!" "Gorgeous, your little boy is just like you," a third wrote.

Anton and Hannah welcomed their babies in March 2017

Anton shares his children with wife Hannah Summers. The couple reportedly met at a golf club in 2011 and dated for six years before they wed. In November 2016, Anton confirmed the happy news that they were expecting twins.

Hannah and Anton tried for children for some time before turning to IVF and they went on to welcome their twins in March 2017, when they were pictured leaving a hospital in Berkshire with their newborns.

George and Henrietta are following in his footsteps!

That same year, the couple were said to have married in secret, after Hannah was spotted wearing a wedding band at the Chelsea Flower Show.

In 2019, the father-of-two opened up about his home life in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, even revealing that his two children are taking after him. Anton explained: "They love singing and dancing – it's gorgeous. I can't wait to sing a song or do a dance with them on stage. That would be a dream come true."

