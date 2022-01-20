Amanda Holden stuns fans with beautiful new photo of daughter Lexi Happy birthday, Lexi!

It's a very special day in Amanda Holden's household. The star's eldest daughter Lexi is celebrating her 16th birthday!

To mark the happy occasion, Amanda proudly shared a new snapshot of her firstborn – and caused quite a stir in the process.

The striking image shows Lexi wearing a blue sequinned top and looking over her shoulder with a small smile. Her long blonde hair has been left loose and she has accessorised with a number of gold bracelets and rings.

"Happy sweet 16 to our beautiful Lexi from Mama and Dada who love you so much!" Amanda, 50, captioned the candid image.

Amanda shared a beautiful photo of daughter Lexi to mark her birthday

Fans were quick to react with a huge number commenting on Lexi's beauty. "She's beautiful," wrote Sadie Frost, while Stacey Dooley echoed: "So stuns!"

"Total Mini-Me! Congratulations!" another fan wrote, as a fourth remarked: "Happy birthday Lexi. Can't believe how grown up she is Amanda. Stunning x." "OMG - supermodel!!" a fifth said.

The star is a proud mum to two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

Amanda shares her two girls – Lexi and nine-year-old Hollie – with her husband, Chris Hughes. The couple have been happily married since December 2008 when they tied the knot at Babington House in Somerset.

Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness.

"We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

Amanda and Chris have been married since 2008

She added: "He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."

However, the couple have experienced their share of heartache, too. Amanda suffered a miscarriage in 2010, and in 2011, sadly delivered her stillborn son Theo when she was seven months pregnant.

