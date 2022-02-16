Charles Spencer unveils romantic gift to wife Karen with rare insight into marriage The couple have been married since 2011

Charles Spencer has given a rare insight into his long-lasting love for his wife Karen. Taking to Twitter earlier this week to mark Valentine's Day, the younger brother of Princess Diana uploaded a picture of a beautiful bouquet of red roses, something he no doubt brought for his beloved.

The couple married in 2011, and they share a daughter together, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, who was named after the Earl's late sister.

"Happy Valentine's Day…," he simply tweeted alongside the image, which received a flurry of comments.

"What beautiful flowers!!!!!" remarked one follower, while another stated: "What a beautiful colour! I bet they smell heavenly. Happy Valentine's Day to you too, Sir." A third post read: "And to you too. Beautiful roses."

Charles tied the knot with Karen on 25 June 2011. They met on a blind date after a former colleague of Charles said: "I've found the perfect woman for you."

The couple live at Althorp House, a Grade I listed property in Northamptonshire which has been in the Spencer family for 500 years.

Charles shared this picture of the roses

This picturesque setting is where Charles grew up with his three older sisters, including the late Diana, Princess of Wales and it is also where Charles and Karen held their wedding.

Meanwhile, Charles is a father to six other children. He shares Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, with his first wife Victoria Aitken. He also shares Edmund, 17, and Lara Spencer, 15, with his ex-wife Caroline Freud.

When The Sunday Times magazine previously quizzed Karen on being Charles' third wife, she had the perfect response. "I've been a first wife and a third and - trust me on this - you really want to be the third because men are so motivated at this point. They are really, really paying attention," she said.

