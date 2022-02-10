Charles Spencer sparks questions after revealing removed part of Althorp House The Earl looks after Althorp House and its grounds

Charles Spencer regularly delights his followers with insights and facts about his home, Althorp House, but on Thursday he ended up leaving fans with a lot of questions.

The 57-year-old shared a stunning black-and-white photo of the 550-acre property from the 1800s and revealed an old wing of the building that was no longer there. "In the 19th century Althorp briefly had a billiard room / extra library - the additional wing is visible towards the left of this photograph," he explained in his caption.

And fans were quick to ponder why the billiard room and extra library had been removed.

One asked: "Why was the wing removed? Was it purely in the interests of symmetry, or was there some other reason for the brevity of its existence?"

A second questioned: "What happened to it?" and a third queried: "What happened to the additional wing?"

Although the Earl directed his fans to the left of the photo, one of his followers was distracted by the large tree on the right and wondered: "Is that lovely big tree still there?"

The Earl shared this old photo of the estate

But many others found the little insight into the past of the home "fascinating" – and we certainly agree!

Last year, the grounds of the estate were damaged when a tornado tore through, and the dad-of-seven shared a video of the aftermath that featured several felled trees.

Althorp was the childhood home of Princess Diana

He captioned the behind-the-scenes clip: "We've just had a tornado rip through the Park at @AlthorpHouse - dozens of trees badly hit, and an iron lantern torn from the side of one of the lodges. Luckily, no animals hurt."

His followers were quick to share their empathy, with one writing: "Scary... hopefully an isolated incident."

Another added: "Oh my goodness. Good to hear all are safe & no animals were hurt. It was terribly stormy throughout the night & so horrid this morn. Take care & stay safe."

A third replied: "How frightening, so sorry to see this. Pleased everyone and animals safe."

