Charles Spencer stuns fans with video following tornado at Althorp House Princess Diana's brother is custodian of the estate

Charles Spencer took to Twitter on Sunday to share the sad aftermath of a tornado that had struck his family estate, Althorp House, earlier in the day.

The Earl posted a short video that showed several felled trees amid the Northamptonshire grounds.

He captioned the behind-the-scenes clip: "We’ve just had a tornado rip through the Park at @AlthorpHouse - dozens of trees badly hit, and an iron lantern torn from the side of one of the lodges. Luckily, no animals hurt."

The dad-of-seven's followers were quick to share their empathy, with one writing: "Scary... hopefully an isolated tornado & no further devastation. Stay safe."

Another added: "Oh my goodness. Good to hear all are safe & no animals were hurt. It was terribly stormy throughout the night & so horrid this morn. Take care & stay safe."

A third replied: "How frightening, so sorry to see this. Pleased everyone and animals safe."

Charles shared the after-effects of the surprise tornado

Just a week ago, Charles had happier news from home to share as he delighted his fans with news that he and his family had adopted a sweet new puppy.

Via Twitter, he posted another short clip showing off the new addition – and the puppy's special skill!

He uploaded a video that showed a small black puppy running through the corridor at Althorp to fetch a slipper, before returning to the living room and depositing his treasure in his dog bed, wagging his tail as he did so.

The estate has been in the Spencer family for over 500 years

Charles captioned it: "New puppy pretty pleased with itself for retrieving a third slipper for his growing collection."

The 57-year-old's followers were quick to comment on the adorable moment, with his conservation manager at Althorp teasing: "Am I going to see a bare foot boss around the estate?"

"Awww bless him he's so cute," added another follower, while a third responded with a laughing emoji as they wrote: "No slippers are safe in our house."

