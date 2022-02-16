Ginger Zee's irksome annoyance gets the best response from husband Ben Aaron Do you know a pet named Ginger?

Ginger Zee certainly has made a mark for herself as a distinctive personality on daytime television, but she revealed that her name had found its way to a variety of other places in unintended ways.

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee forced to defend herself after sharing candid photo of son

The Good Morning America star shared a clip of herself while working out at home, lifting weights while she spoke. As she watched a Cody Rigsby Peloton video where he spoke about encountering pets with the same name, she revealed that the struggle truly was real.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in a romper and Ratatouille hat at Disney

"Cody, it's not [just] you when people tell you their dog's name is Cody," she said, then hilariously adding: "My name's Ginger. You can imagine," ending with a snicker.

In her caption, she wrote: "Raise your hand if you've known a DOG named Ginger … got such a chuckle out of @codyrigsby saying people tell him they have a dog named Cody.

MORE: Ginger Zee claps back at angry fan who criticized her appearance with the best reaction

"My entire life has been full of non-human Gingers :) dogs, cats, horses and even one chinchilla," she concluded, leaving fans in hysterics, and many who could relate.

Although no one had a better response than her husband Ben Aaron, who took the opportunity to cheekily flirt with her by saying: "I know a FOX named Ginger."

The GMA star joked about the struggle of having her name

Cody left a comment as well, writing: "My mom's dog's name is GINGER," and several mentioned they had dogs named Ginger as well.

One wrote: "Ginger from Gilligan's Island was a person! Fictional, and before our time I guess though," while another sweetly added: "I think you have a beautiful name for humans and non-humans!"

MORE: Ginger Zee's husband Ben Aaron undergoes agonizing procedure - and we can barely watch

MORE: Ginger Zee makes candid confession about her appearance with a very relatable photo

ABC's chief meteorologist enjoys peppering her social media with lighthearted moments and candid family snippets, but she also takes the time to talk about more serious issues.

One of her posts that got several of her fans talking concerned her recent story for GMA, as she wrote: "New study from @ucla says this last 22 year mega drought is worst in 1200 years. While the drought is part of a natural cycle, it appears greenhouse gases are responsible for amplifying it by 42%."

Ginger delivered a reality check with her new weather update

Fans were left shocked by the reality check she'd delivered about the state of climate in the country and thanked her for her due diligence.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.