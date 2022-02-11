Ginger Zee claps back at angry fan who criticized her appearance with the best reaction The GMA star had to stand up for herself

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee wasn't about to let some harsh words get her down when she clapped back at someone who did not like her outfit.

The star was left insulted when one viewer felt the need to attack her online over her choice of clothing.

MORE: Ginger Zee's husband undergoes agonizing procedure - and we can barely watch

Rather than ignore the comments, Ginger took the opportunity to share them on Instagram - and she had the best response.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee works up a sweat in impressive workout video

The mom-of-two posted a snapshot of herself wearing a chic, black tuxedo dress, with a turtle neck and heels.

The angry fan had written: "Good lord, isn't a fashion show on the runway or modeling ridiculous hairstyles meant for a wedding reception. Just do the weather!!!"

MORE: Ginger Zee makes rare revelation as she opens up about special family member

READ: Ginger Zee pays heartbreaking tribute to Cheslie Kryst after tragic death

Ginger took it all in her stride and posted in on her stories, along with her response.

Ginger had the best response to the criticizm

"The thing is," she wrote. "I've never seen this look on a runway or at a wedding redemption [sic] Ellen." She then added a laughing emoji.

Ginger brushed off the criticism with ease and clearly didn't let it bother her too long.

MORE: Ginger Zee's precarious waterside video will give you the chills

MORE: Ginger Zee celebrates her birthday in unexpectedly fabulous outfit

It's not the first time the meteorologist has had to fight back though. Recently, she found herself on the receiving end of someone who slammed her as "a weather girl who looks good in a skirt".

Ginger is chief meterologist for GMA

Ginger had said: "I'm human. Just a friendly reminder," which prompted the troll to comment: "You're paid millions to read cue cards."

She refused to let them get away with it and snapped back: "Can you please get me paid millions and no, I don't read anything — I ad lib. I'm a scientist who talks about science — with no script."

MORE: Ginger Zee's incredible beach video will leave you amazed

Her angry follower - who called himself Peter Griffin - wasn't about to stop there and produced another cruel response.

Ginger says, 'women can be scientists AND look good in a skirt'.

"A scientist? Sorry baby," they wrote. "You're a weather girl who looks good in a skirt."

Ginger had one more thing to say before triumphantly signing off as she commented: "Peter — I only comment back to you a second time in case others need the education.

"Women can be scientists AND look good in a skirt. I happen to be one of those women. Don’t project your anger and frustration on others without knowing the facts."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.