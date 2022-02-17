Paul Hollywood takes to social media following ex wife's claims of infidelities The former couple were married for 20 years

Paul Hollywood has taken to Instagram to share an important message with fans.

The Great British Bake Off star found himself making headlines this week after his ex-wife Alex spoke about their marriage in her Valentine's Day post.

But Paul, 55, put the drama aside in order to issue his followers with a warning.

He shared a post that read: "I've heard impersonators are at it again, I do NOT have any private accounts or fan accounts ran by me. @paulhollywoodbakes are my recipes. See the blue tick after my name. do not engage with these imposters, take care x."

Paul has taken to Instagram to warn fans about fake accounts

In the accompanying caption he further urged: "@paulhollywoodbakes is run by my team and are legit, all others are scammers, be careful… thanks."

Fans quickly rallied around the star. "I got one saying you were in love with me and realised no tick at the end! thought I had a chance!" one shared, while a second echoed: "You mean you don't want to marry me?!" A third joked: "I reported a fake you yesterday, sorry if it was actually you trying to chat me up, didn't mean to be rude!"

Paul and Alex were divorced in 2019

It comes after Paul's ex Alex accused him of multiple infidelities during their 20 year marriage. The former couple – who share one son, Josh, together – first split in 2013 after he had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid, but they reconciled shortly afterwards.

They then announced their split once again in 2017 after 20 years of marriage.

Alex suggested multiple infidelities in her Valentine's Day post

In her post, Alex reflected on her single status and said, in part: "It's taken me a while to get here and it hasn't been easy, but I love the woman I am now. Women often lose themselves in relationships, we don't naturally put ourselves first and I know only too well that not every marriage/partnership is a recipe for happiness & success.

"My own marriage was too over seasoned with extra marital affairs for my taste and so I opted out and chose the single menu instead.”

