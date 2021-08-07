Denise Welch's father and son have cute bonding moment in rare photo Denise is mum to two children

Loose Women star Denise Welch is incredibly close with her father and two sons, and on Saturday she melted hearts with a sweet bonding moment between her father and son Louis.

Louis isn't Denise's only son, as she is also mum to Matty Healy, who is known as the frontman of The 1975. She shares her children with her ex-husband, Tim Healy.

WATCH: Denise Welch reunites with her father

In the picture, the 56-year-old's father, Vin, and son were both sat together on a bench, looking intently at a phone that Louis was holding.

"Grampa and grandson @healytymd and @welchvin," the mum-of-two wrote, adding a string of heart emojis to the post.

The star's post melted the hearts of her fans, who flooded the comments section with plenty of beautiful messages.

"Nice to see, family love," wrote one, while a second added: "This is beautiful," and a third said: "Love this, such a special bond."

Denise later shared another picture with her father, as they prepared to head off to judge North West's Got Talent.

The pair had a bonding moment

The Hollyoaks actress looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a pair of flare trousers and a black top.

Vin looked incredibly dapper in a blue suitcoat and checkered shirt, which he had paired with some navy trousers and moccasins.

Fans immediately shared their love for the post, as they commented with dozens of heart emojis.

Denise always manages to look super stylish, and last month she wowed fans with a gorgeous pink sequined gown.

She looked amazing in the incredible throwback post as she stood with a close pal, Pam, to mark her friend's 75th birthday.

Denise and dad looked so glam

In a moving tribute, Denise wrote: "Happy birthday to my bezzie and fellow drag artist @pammie60!!!

"I love you so much and don’t see you see you enough these days because life, work and you being a granny…..sorry Nonna keeps you so busy!"

She added: "But please come soon and have a wonderful day today!! Will you still need me, will you still feed me…"

Pam looked equally as glamorous as Denise as she shone in a pretty white dress that she accessorised with some glitzy earrings and an eye-catching necklace.

