Loose Women's Linda Robson shares very rare family photos of her only son The TV star is a proud mum of three

Linda Robson has delighted fans with some rare family snapshots in celebration of her son's birthday.

MORE: Loose Women's Linda Robson's impressive home with husband Mark is totally unexpected

The Loose Women star, 63, is a proud mother of three children – and this week the spotlight was on her only son, Louis Dunford, as he marked his 30th birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Linda Robson showcases her huge London garden

Linda posted three snapshots; one showing mother and son dancing, and later embracing, while the final image giving fans a sneak peek inside the celebrations, complete with a lit-up 30 sign and a wall filled with photos of Louis.

READ: Loose Women star Linda Robson reveals terrifying Christmas ordeal

MORE: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, more

"Had a great family party for my sons 30th last night," Linda wrote. "Hope you are all having a lovely Sunday evening!"

Linda shared photos from Louis's 30th with fans

In response, one follower told the Birds of a Feather actress: "Linda, I'm feeling it, was my sons 21st on Sunday. They were our baby, still our baby and always will be our baby no matter what age ... right. Happy birthday to your son x."

READ: Linda Robson shares gorgeous photos as she resumes grandparent duties

MORE: See how the Loose Women stars have changed over the years

A second wrote: "Looks like Louis have a wonderful time. You are so lucky to have such a lovely close family. Sending lots of love xx."

The Loose Women star with her family

Linda shares her son – a talented singer and songwriter - with husband Mark Dunford. The couple have been happily married since 1990 and are also parents to daughter Roberta (known as Bobbie), who was born in 1996. Linda has an older daughter, Lauren, from a previous relationship.

READ: Loose Women's Linda Robson catches granddaughter Betsy lying in very cheeky video

MORE: 10 Loose Women ladies rocking bikinis and swimsuits

Linda and Mark tend to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but during an appearance on Loose Women in 2017, the star did reveal how the couple first met.

Linda and Mark have been married since 1990

"I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest," she shared. "And we lived in the street next to each other."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.