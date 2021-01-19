Saira Khan's revelation about 'tolerating' colleagues after shock Loose Women exit sparks reaction The popular panellist has left after five years on the ITV show

Saira Khan has been applauded by her followers after she released a message about "tolerating" colleagues, weeks after she made a quiet exit from Loose Women.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 50-year-old shared a quote that read: "You make friends with some people, you tolerate some people, and some people you are just there to do a job with."

Explaining her reason behind the honest quote, Saira lamented her upset over women who "undermine one another" at her former workplace.

"I gotta tell you, I'm really proud that I could articulate this feeling. I think it sums up a lot of my workplace experiences," she told her followers. "I'm absolutely under no illusion that people have had to tolerate me, I get that and I understand it. I'm not everyone's cuppa tea.

She added: "We have to stop people-pleasing. We cannot be everything to everyone. I am not on here to please everyone to relate to everyone to have everyone like me. So I don't pretend to be something I am not. I'm not for the masses, I'm for a very niche tribe who get me!"

Turning her attention towards her fans, Saira continued: "I'm very proud of my tribe and I'm very loyal to them. Integrity is something high up on my values list."

The TV star has been supported by her husband and two children

Saira – a self-confessed feminist – confessed she wasn't impressed to see other women let each other down. "As a feminist, one of the hardest things I've witnessed in the workplace is seeing other women behave in a manner which goes out to undermine other women, use them and make them feel inadequate - not all women understand the principles of feminism," she concluded.

"Being female does not automatically make you a lover or supporter of your own sex." The TV star then added the hashtags: #ownyourstory, #ownyourlife, #ownyourworth and #ownyourpower.

Saira has left after five years on the ITV show

Saira's fans were quick to heap praise on her, with one writing: "You are fabulous and my cup of tea, enjoyed last night's live very much x." Another remarked: "Integrity is everything! Also the ability to understand people cannot all have the same views, as long as said persons views don't hurt or degrade another, the ability to 'live and let' live is priceless. @iamsairakhan you just do you."

Since her exit this month, Saira has reportedly unfollowed a number of her former Loose Women co-stars, while remaining friends with several others, including Stacey Solomon and Ruth Langsford. The mother-of-two left the ITV daytime show to concentrate on her skincare range, and work on other projects.

