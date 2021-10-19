﻿
Kate Hudson in tears in latest Instagram post - famous friends react

The actress struggled with the start of a new week

Gemma Strong

Kate Hudson had a serious case of the Monday blues this week! The 42-year-old star took to Instagram following the end of another weekend - and plenty could relate to her reaction.

Kate posted a screenshot from her 2003 movie How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days in which she co-starred with Matthew McConaughey. It shows her character Andie in floods of tears while Matthew's Ben tries to comfort her.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's teenage son and toddler daughter enjoy epic dance party together

“Actual footage of me this Monday morning,” the mom-of-three joked in the caption.

“Yep. Me too,” agreed Octavia Spencer, while Matthew’s wife Camila shared two crying laughing emojis. Kate’s post even warranted a response from The Academy Awards, with the official account commenting: “Same.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Kate was suffering from the Monday blues

Kate is a proud mom of three children who no doubt keep her on her toes! Just recently she shared a funny exchange she had had with her eldest son, 17-year-old Ryder, revealing his reaction to her overalls.

After sharing a snapshot of her outfit with fans, she posted a second selfie in which Ryder can be seen looking at his mother with an annoyed expression on his face.

kate-hudson-ryder-overalls

The star recently shared a funny snapshot of an unimpressed Ryder

He most likely was either caught at a bad moment or was unhappy with his mom's need to document it, but Kate hilariously played on the shot as she wrote: "Annoyed son and...my overalls."

Kate shares Ryder with first husband Chris Robinson - the former couple were married from 2000 until 2006. She went on to welcome her second son - ten-year-old Bingham - with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, to whom she was engaged from 2011 until 2014.

kate-hudson-sons

Kate's two sons, Ryder and Bing

In October 2018, she welcomed her third child, daughter Rani who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Last month, Kate proudly shared a series of snapshots of her boys in celebration of National Sons Day. She wrote: "I can't even explain the heart explosion that happens when I go through all these pics of my boys! #nationalsonday I'm a lucky Ma."

