Kate Hudson in tears in latest Instagram post - famous friends react The actress struggled with the start of a new week

Kate Hudson had a serious case of the Monday blues this week! The 42-year-old star took to Instagram following the end of another weekend - and plenty could relate to her reaction.

Kate posted a screenshot from her 2003 movie How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days in which she co-starred with Matthew McConaughey. It shows her character Andie in floods of tears while Matthew's Ben tries to comfort her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson's teenage son and toddler daughter enjoy epic dance party together

“Actual footage of me this Monday morning,” the mom-of-three joked in the caption.

“Yep. Me too,” agreed Octavia Spencer, while Matthew’s wife Camila shared two crying laughing emojis. Kate’s post even warranted a response from The Academy Awards, with the official account commenting: “Same.”

Kate was suffering from the Monday blues

Kate is a proud mom of three children who no doubt keep her on her toes! Just recently she shared a funny exchange she had had with her eldest son, 17-year-old Ryder, revealing his reaction to her overalls.

After sharing a snapshot of her outfit with fans, she posted a second selfie in which Ryder can be seen looking at his mother with an annoyed expression on his face.

The star recently shared a funny snapshot of an unimpressed Ryder

He most likely was either caught at a bad moment or was unhappy with his mom's need to document it, but Kate hilariously played on the shot as she wrote: "Annoyed son and...my overalls."

Kate shares Ryder with first husband Chris Robinson - the former couple were married from 2000 until 2006. She went on to welcome her second son - ten-year-old Bingham - with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, to whom she was engaged from 2011 until 2014.

Kate's two sons, Ryder and Bing

In October 2018, she welcomed her third child, daughter Rani who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Last month, Kate proudly shared a series of snapshots of her boys in celebration of National Sons Day. She wrote: "I can't even explain the heart explosion that happens when I go through all these pics of my boys! #nationalsonday I'm a lucky Ma."

