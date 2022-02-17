Keith Urban recalls 'panicked' call regarding Las Vegas residency

Keith Urban's Las Vegas residency has attracted fans from around the country and the world, and they were left ecstatic when he revealed that there were additional shows for them to catch.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's $80k wedding favours had special message

However, in a recent interview, the singer opened up about the unfortunate moment that led to that situation and how it all happened.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Keith Urban shares glimpse inside family life with unexpected detail

In an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!), he recalled the call that he received asking if he'd be able to add more shows to his residency after Adele was forced to tearfully cancel hers.

"We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect, we were able to do it," he said.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban bring the heat for romantic beachside snapshot

He further shared why he was so excited to be performing at The Coliseum at Caesars Palace, saying: "I love that room. The stage is literally an arena, it's insane."

Keith talked the release of his new music video for Wild Hearts

Keith also spoke more about future collaborations and his recently released music video for Wild Hearts, his new single ahead of his residency.

The country star revealed that he would be adding the additional shows in a candid home video he shared with his cat beside him.

MORE: Keith Urban shares his delight in new home video as he takes over Adele's Caesars Palace dates

MORE: Nicole Kidman opens up about her children's unique upbringing in rare interview about personal life

In the clip, he said: "Hey everyone, it's Keith here! Me and Louie wanna let you know that we've got five brand new shows being added to our Las Vegas residency.

"Louie's excited," he joked, bringing his cat to the front of the frame. In his caption, he gave more details, writing: "VEGAS!!!!! We're coming BACK to the @colosseumatcp! See you SO soon March 25 - April 2."

The singer revealed to fans that five new shows had been added

Fans reacted with excitement at the time, dropping heart and flame emojis and excitedly stating that they would be there to support him. Many also took the opportunity to fawn over his cat as well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.