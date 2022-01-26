Keith Urban shares his delight in new home video as he takes over Adele's Caesars Palace dates The country star is married to Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban is on cloud nine following some very exciting news concerning his career.

The country singer has taken over some spots left open by Adele's cancellation at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 54-year-old shared his delight in a home video posted on Instagram, which featured his beloved pet cat Louis.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's love story

"Hi everyone it's Keith here. Me and Louis want to let you know that we have five brand new shows being added to our Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace."

Alongside the footage, the dad-of-two shared additional details, writing: "VEGAS!!!! We’re coming BACK to the @colosseumatcp ! See you SO soon March 25 - April 2. keithurban.com for all details!!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "So excited for you!" while another wrote: "This is great news!!" A third added: "So happy to hear this Keith!"

Keith Urban announced his exciting news from his home in Australia

The singer's Las Vegas residency was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and as a result he was only able to perform four shows before the music industry started shutting down in 2020.

He resumed the residency in September 2021. Adele, meanwhile, recently revealed that all 13 of her shows at the Colosseum would not take place.

Keith can't wait to get back to Las Vegas

Taking to Instagram, the Hello hitmaker posted an emotional video of herself announcing the disappointing news to her fans.

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show aint ready," she said. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

The country star with wife Nicole Kidman

She added: "I can't give you what I have right now. And I'm gutted, I'm gutted. I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now, trying to figure it out."

The singer has since gone on FaceTime to speak to some of her fans, who had paid thousands of dollars to fly to Las Vegas to watch her perform.

