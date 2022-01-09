Nicole Kidman opens up about her children's unique upbringing in rare interview about personal life The Being the Ricardos star shares daughters Sunday and Faith with country star Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has an incredibly close family who are always there to support her during her various acting roles.

While the Being the Ricardos star is notoriously private about her personal life, the award-winning actress gave a rare glimpse into the way she's raising her children in a new interview.

Nicole shares her two youngest children, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, with country star Keith Urban, and they enjoy travelling the world with their famous mom.

Rather than staying at home when Nicole works abroad, Sunday and Faith come along with her, which is something that means the world to the actress.

Chatting to Entertainment Tonight, the Hollywood star revealed that her family are always right behind her when she is away working and that she wouldn't be able to do the roles she does without their support.

She explained that the family "travel as a little group, where, always, we share pretty much everything' while she works.

Nicole Kidman's daughters travel with her wherever she goes for work

"They share in everything, all of them, because it is our work and without their support, I wouldn't be able to do it," the doting mom added.

"And they're right there with me and we have a very, deeply, intimate family, so we share a lotm both seen a lot and been aware of a lot of my goals," she said.

Referring to Keith, who she has been married to since 2006, Nicole added: "And my husband is, I've always said, he is rock solid. And he'll be there, like just an incredible love and support to me, as I hope I give to him as well, because he's got a massive career and it's just in a very different field."

Nicole shares Sunday and Faith with country singer Keith Urban

Nicole was making the comments while thanking the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where she received their Career Achievement Award last week.

As well as Sunday and Faith, Nicole is also mom to older children Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

