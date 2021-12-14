Nicole Kidman receives sweetest message from Keith Urban following latest achievement The Hollywood actress is incredibly talented!

Nicole Kidman had a reason to celebrate at the start of the week after receiving some exciting news about her latest role.

The Hollywood star was nominated in the Golden Globes' Best Actress in a motion picture – drama category for her performance in Being the Ricardos.

Nicole's husband Keith Urban was more than proud of his wife's latest achievement and shared a heartfelt message dedicated to her on social media.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman shares a glimpse inside her beautiful home

He wrote: "Baby girl! Congratulations on all of the nominations love today for BEING THE RICARDOS! SOOO PROUD!"

The actress plays Lucille Ball in the newly-released film, alongside Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Amaz.

The movie has already received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. The star opened up about the experience to USA Today, revealing that she was "terrified" after realising what she had taken on when initially agreeing to take part in the movie.

Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban paid a sweet tribute to his wife

She worked hard on practicing Lucy's facial expressions and movements, and even put on episodes of I Love Lucy with her family at home.

"I'd have it up on my TV screen, and I'd have my (movement coach) or my husband or my kids standing off to the side," she said.

"I would be doing the movements and then looking and going, 'Have I got it?' And it was interesting how it was always like, 'No, be bigger, bigger, bigger!' I would think my eyes were huge or my mouth was wide open, but they'd be like, 'Bigger!' It was incredibly freeing to do it.

Nicole and Keith have been married for 16 years

"I really recommend it for anyone as therapy. Do the grape stomping, it makes you feel good. It can pull you out of a funk," she said.

Nicole's family are always so supportive of her career and they moved to Australia during the pandemic so that she could film Nine Perfect Strangers.

The celebrity couple are incredibly supportive of each other

The award-winning actress recently opened up about the secret to her 16 year marriage to Keith, telling SiriusXM's Andy Cohen:

"We don't spend that much time apart, honestly. No, I don't want to. And he doesn't want to, and we have two kids, so we, we literally, um, move heaven and earth to be together. And, yeah, 16 years in and I am still crazy about him."

