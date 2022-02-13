Joshua Wright and Hollie talk baby's gender and how family reacted to news - EXCLUSIVE The couple will welcome their first child later this year

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Joshua Wright and his wife Hollie have told of their excitement at becoming parents.

"We are in full nesting mode," says Hollie, who is expecting the couple’s first child at the end of March, while footballer Josh, who is the younger brother of TV and radio presenter Mark, adds: "We're very excited. We feel ready in ourselves."

Telling how they shared their baby news with his siblings – Mark, older sister Jessica and younger sister Natalya – Josh tells the magazine: "We gave them all a babygrow with the words: uncle mark, auntie Jessica and auntie Natalya on them. When we gave Mark his, he burst out crying. He said: 'I'm going to be the best uncle.' He's absolutely delighted, he can't wait and he's so proud. It's nice to have lots of aunties and uncles to take care of the baby."

There was a moment when Hollie, who is a triplet, thought they might be giving the family more than one new addition, given the fact that multiple pregnancies can be hereditary. "When I went for my scan, the first thing I said to them was: 'Can you just check if there's more than one?' They said there wasn't and I said: 'Are you sure?'" reveals Hollie.

Josh and Hollie posed with their miniature dachshunds

And the couple reveal how their miniature dachshunds Milly and Theo, who join them on HELLO!'s photoshoot, have prepared them for parenthood. "They've been a great starter. We've learnt a lot from them, so when the baby comes we'll be ready," smiles Hollie.

Josh and Hollie also tell HELLO! that they won't know the baby's sex until they meet him or her in the delivery room. "Boy or girl, we'll be delighted," says Josh, adding: "If it's a girl, she might have a bit more in common with Hollie, but that being said, I'd love my daughter to get into football… I'm going to love spending time with them and trying to make them into a fantastic human being."

