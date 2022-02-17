Michelle Keegan looks flawless in holiday bikini photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is giving fans a hearty dose of wanderlust – and bikini envy. The Coronation Street and Our Girl star shared some idyllic images of her Turks and Caicos holiday which have us all completely mesmerised. Michelle jetted off to the picturesque islands with husband Mark Wright to enjoy some cherished family time.

The star looked sensational as she posed on the beach in a glittering green bikini set from Italian it-girl brand Oséree. The sporty 90s silhouette set features high-rise bottoms and scoop-neck top in a dazzling metallic sheen that complemented Michelle's tanned physique. We want one in every colour!

WATCH: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's Essex mansion

The actress was snapped in the candid image wearing her brunette beach waves down and her toned figure covered in sand - perfect for natural exfoliation. Michelle posted a series of photos on Instagram, including more dreamy beachscapes and a sneak peek into her must-see beach bag consisting of a straw hat and woven flatform espadrilles.

Michelle looked incredible in the glittering bikini

Michelle captioned the romantic snaps: "As the sun sets…" with a sunset emoji. Fans went wild over the star's incredible bikini photos. "You're amazing," added one, while another commented: "Wow, looks amazing! and the beach…" with a heart-eyes emoji. A third agreed, saying: "Stunning! Need this bikini."

Do you love Michelle's bikini as much as we do? Well luckily for you, it's still available online via the Selfridges website. Whether jetting off on a family holiday or living it up with the girls on a beach party getaway, this set is sure to turn heads and spark some serious bikini envy.

Lumière Sporty Green Bikini Set, £190, Oséree

Michelle has debuted some jaw-dropping outfits throughout the holiday. Earlier this week, Michelle wore a divine Rat and Boa slip dress in floral firework print with sultry cowl neckline.

She accesorised with a bronze metallic-look clutch bag. When it comes to holiday dressing, Michelle never fails to looks anything less than flawless.

