Michelle Keegan stuns in glamorous dress on sun-kissed getaway

Michelle Keegan has shared a cute date night photo with husband Mark Wright, taken during their family holiday to Turks and Caicos.

The Our Girl actress, 34, donned the prettiest floral dress for the occasion, looking seriously beautiful in the sweet snap she shared to mark Valentine's Day. Michelle wore an ankle-length strappy dress with a cowl neckline and a vibrant orange floral print. The bold number was perfectly accessorised with a circular clutch bag in a chic bronze colour.

Michelle wore her brunette locks down loose in tumbling curls and opted for minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

The photo, simply captioned, "Happy Valentine's Day," saw the Brassic actress smiling at the camera as husband Mark laced an arm around her waist while planting a kiss on her cheek.

Michelle looked stunning as she posed with husband Mark Wright

Michelle and Mark were joined by the whole Wright clan on their holiday, as well as Michelle's own mum Jackie Thornton, who revealed the holiday came to an end at the weekend.

A photo shared on Michelle's mum's Instagram account showed Michelle and Mark sitting at a table with a refreshing cocktail in front of them, and while their faces weren't in the frame, Michelle's distinctive engagement ring was clearly visible.

The former Coronation Street star was holidaying in Turks and Caicos

Meanwhile, a short clip shared on Mark's sister Jessica Wright's Instagram showed what appeared to be their mother Carol Wright dancing and laughing with Michelle's mum.

It seems the family had a fabulous time, with Michelle joking: "Not lying my blood is now made up of 80% spicy margarita."

She also showed off a series of gorgeous holiday looks throughout the trip, giving fans serious style envy. Time to plan our summer wardrobes!

