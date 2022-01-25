Sharon Stone unveils secret project that majorly excites fans The actress will star opposite Will Arnett

Sharon Stone gave fans a reason to be excited as she finally gave them a glimpse at a recent project she'd worked on.

MORE: Sharon Stone stuns fans with glamorous behind the scenes photo

The actress shared a teaser clip from the upcoming show Murderville, led by Will Arnett, that features a detective solving crimes with several guest stars.

The Basic Instinct star plays one of the detective's assistants in an episode that sees them in a hospital trying to solve a murder in the Netflix show, even donning a bulletproof vest with an all-black outfit and leather pants.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

At one point, she even attempted a German accent that left fans in splits. Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong, Marshawn Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, and Conan O'Brien make up the other guests on the six-episode series.

"Join me as I fail to solve a murder with @arnettwill on #Murderville. All 6 episodes stream February 3rd, only on @netflix. TY @netflixisajoke," she captioned her post.

MORE: Sharon Stone looks fantastic in silk blouse and metallic jacket teamed with sky-high heels

Fans immediately took to the clip and expressed their excitement for the show, with Whitney Robinson also writing: "This looks amazing!!!! German accent on point!!!"

One fan commented: "This looks like it's gonna be so funny! Can't wait to watch," with another also adding: "So fun. I want to see that. Many actors that I love."

Sharon revealed she would be appearing on the Netflix show Murderville

Sharon originally teased the show when she shared a picture of herself completely covered from head to toe in medical scrubs as she posed alongside Will back in August.

The photograph, taken from the inside of the hospital set in the trailer, was captioned, "Having the BEST TIME EVER working with the hilarious @arnettwill."

MORE: Sharon Stone stuns with gorgeous hair transformation in surprise new appearance

MORE: Sharon Stone turns up the heat as she shows off stunning physique in lingerie and heels

Fans were initially left quite confused by the shot as they had no inkling of which project she could be working on, but expressed excitement nonetheless.

The actress posed alongside Will for a picture that teased her coming project

The actress is making a strong showing on the streaming series circuit, recently also signing on to play an important role in the second season of HBO's The Flight Attendant opposite Kaley Cuoco.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.