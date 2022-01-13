Sharon Stone stuns with gorgeous hair transformation in surprise new appearance The actress has joined The Flight Attendant

Sharon Stone took on a very different look this week as her big secret was finally revealed to fans.

The 63-year-old underwent a dramatic hair transformation, swapping her trademark pixie cut - which she has recently grown out into a super-short bob - for long, luscious locks for her new role in The Flight Attendant. The news of her upcoming appearance on season two of the comedy-drama was announced on Wednesday, with co-star Kaley Cuoco giving fans a glimpse at Sharon's gorgeous new look.

Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

In a photo shared on Kaley's Instagram, Sharon is in character as Lisa Bowden, the estranged mother of main character Cassie, portrayed by Kaley.

Sharon looks almost unrecognizable in the snap, wearing a chunky knit sweater as she cuddles up to Kaley. Her blonde hair looks a lighter shade than usual and falls just below her shoulders with a sleek center parting.

Fans loved the casting news, and Sharon's new look, with one responding to the photo: "So so beautiful!"

A second said: "Very luxurious." A third added: "Very nice photo and both looking beautiful."

Sharon looks gorgeous with her long hair transformation

According to Variety, Sharon's character has grown fed up with Cassie's drinking problems and is keen to remain estranged from her air hostess daughter. More details of how Lisa will be written into the new episodes are not yet known, but we're looking forward to finding out!

Kaley was clearly thrilled to have the Hollywood star take on the role of her on-screen mother.

Kaley stars as Cassie in the HBO comedy-drama

Captioning the photo of the pair cuddled up on a sofa, the Big Bang Theory star said: "Welp, I can finally share this news... hi mom, I love you @sharonstone seriously what life am I living?! @flightattendantonmax."

A return date for the HBO show is yet to be announced, however, Kaley has been sharing updates on production for season two on her social media for several months now, meaning filming is well underway. Here's hoping for a 2022 release!

