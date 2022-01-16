Sharon Stone looks fantastic in silk blouse and metallic jacket teamed with sky-high heels The Basic Instinct star has a fabulous sense of style

Sharon Stone looked incredible in her latest social media photo, dressed in the most stylish of outfits.

The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram to share a backstage photo of herself on set of a "secret project", dressed in a silk blouse and glittery high-waist trousers, teamed with a metallic silver jacket and sky-high heels.

In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "@theparislibby, me & @mrtomsic: on set: secret project." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many responding with fire emojis. Another remarked: "You look incredible," while another wrote: "Sharon you look amazing!" A third added: "Love your style!"

VIDEO: Sharon Stone speaks out about recapturing her radiance

It's been a busy time for Sharon, who revealed last week that she had landed a job on the second series of The Flight Attendant, alongside Kaley Cuoco.

The actress plays Kaley's estranged mother, Lisa Bowden, and has undergone a drastic transformation for the role.

In a photo shared on Kaley's Instagram, the actress looks almost unrecognisable, swapping her super-short bob cut for long hair.

At 63, Sharon is busier than ever, and is often complimented on her incredibly youthful appearance.

Sharon Stone looked incredible in a metallic outfit

The Ratched star often speaks out about her positive outlook on getting older and feels more confident than ever.

Chatting to Allure magazine, she said: "I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."

She added: "I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something."

The Basic Instinct actress has a fabulous sense of style

The mom-of-three has been enjoying some down time during the holidays while spending quality time with her sons Roan, Laird and Quinn.

The family live in Beverly Hills in a gorgeous home that Sharon has owned since 1993.

The star loves nothing more than being a mom and opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

