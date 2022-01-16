Sharon Stone looks fantastic in silk blouse and metallic jacket teamed with sky-high heels

Hanna Fillingham
Sharon Stone took to Instagram to share a 'hot' new photo of herself wearing a low-cut silk blouse teamed with sky-high heels and a metallic jacket
Sharon Stone looked incredible in her latest social media photo, dressed in the most stylish of outfits.
The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram to share a backstage photo of herself on set of a "secret project", dressed in a silk blouse and glittery high-waist trousers, teamed with a metallic silver jacket and sky-high heels.
In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "@theparislibby, me & @mrtomsic: on set: secret project." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many responding with fire emojis. Another remarked: "You look incredible," while another wrote: "Sharon you look amazing!" A third added: "Love your style!"
It's been a busy time for Sharon, who revealed last week that she had landed a job on the second series of The Flight Attendant, alongside Kaley Cuoco.
The actress plays Kaley's estranged mother, Lisa Bowden, and has undergone a drastic transformation for the role.
In a photo shared on Kaley's Instagram, the actress looks almost unrecognisable, swapping her super-short bob cut for long hair.
At 63, Sharon is busier than ever, and is often complimented on her incredibly youthful appearance.
The Ratched star often speaks out about her positive outlook on getting older and feels more confident than ever.
Chatting to Allure magazine, she said: "I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."
She added: "I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something."
The mom-of-three has been enjoying some down time during the holidays while spending quality time with her sons Roan, Laird and Quinn.
The family live in Beverly Hills in a gorgeous home that Sharon has owned since 1993.
The star loves nothing more than being a mom and opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"
