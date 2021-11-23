Sharon Stone shares devastating news about mother's health: 'Say a prayer'

Sharon Stone has revealed that her 88-year-old mother, Dorothy Marie Stone, has suffered "another acute stroke". Sharon took to Instagram to share the sad news, with a photo of Dorothy and the caption: "Say a prayer for Dorothy Marie Stone, my mom, who has suffered another acute stroke tonight. Thx."

Several of Sharon's fans and friends have since taken to the comments section with their condolences. Maid and Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell wrote: "Prayers up," alongside a tearful emoji, while The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna said: "I am sending love and prayers," and actress Jaimie Alexander added: "Sending love and prayers."

Sharon's mother, grandmother, and herself have all suffered strokes in the past, and Sharon is now an advocate for brain ageing diseases that disproportionately affect women.

In an interview with Variety in 2019, she spoke about her personal experience with the issue.

"This is why I do it, my mother had a stroke," she began. "My grandmother had a stroke. I had a massive stroke – and a nine-day brain bleed."

Sharon shared a photo of her mother Dorothy on Instagram

She went on to share that following her own stroke, she struggled with both her personal and professional life, including keeping custody of her son.

"People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," she said. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover — it took me about seven years."

She added: "I had to remortgage my house. I lost everything I had. I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous — and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten."

