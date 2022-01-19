Sharon Stone stuns fans with glamorous behind the scenes photo The star has finally revealed her exciting new project

Sharon Stone continues to leave fans shocked with jaw-dropping photos. The actress took to Instagram to share with her nearly three million followers a stunning behind the scenes black and white photograph of herself getting her glam done.

MORE: Sharon Stone looks fantastic in silk blouse and metallic jacket teamed with sky-high heels

The sixty-three year old bombshell dazzled in a form-fitting pantsuit that accentuated her never-ending legs. She paired the look with a voluminous hairstyle nearly as tall as the star herself.

The Basic Instinct actress has been keeping busy, and leaving her fans to revel in excitement, as she finally revealed a secret project they had been dying to know.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

Fans of Sharon and of the HBO hit The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco are now eagerly anticipating Sharon's recently announced role in the suspenseful series.

Sharon will have a key part in the new season, playing the role of Lisa Bowden, the estranged mother of main character Cassie, portrayed by Kaley.

MORE: Sharon Stone stuns with gorgeous hair transformation in surprise new appearance

According to Variety, Sharon's character has grown fed up with Cassie's drinking problems and is keen to remain estranged from her air hostess daughter.

Sharon showed off her statuesque figure in a chic pantsuit

In a photo shared on Kaley's Instagram, Sharon looks almost unrecognisable, swapping her super-short bob cut for long hair.

The actress has previously opened up about having fun experimenting with her looks and finding confidence day after day.

MORE: Sharon Stone joins major show for season two – get the details

MORE: Sharon Stone turns up the heat as she shows off stunning physique in lingerie and heels

Chatting to Allure Magazine, she said: "I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."

The actress will appear as Kaley's character's mother on The Flight Attendant

Sharon is certainly not one to shy away from glamorous and sultry outfits, but she's equally prone to share candid and natural photos with her fans as well, who are always keen to shower the actress with compliments like "you’re just pure sunshine" and "every movie you make is a striking pose!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.