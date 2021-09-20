Sharon Stone shares 'epic' plunging swimsuit snap – fans react The 63-year-old is holidaying in France

Sharon Stone has had a difficult time of late, but over the weekend she opened up about the importance of "self care" to her Instagram followers.

Taking to her social media profile, the actress shared two incredible pictures of herself sunbathing in France and wearing a black plunging swimsuit.

"Self-Care Matters," she wrote in the first snap, which showed her full body. In the second picture, which showed her top half, she added: "Body, mind & spirit."

Friends and fans were delighted with the rare holiday snaps, with Jamie Lee Curtis commenting: "This is so E P I C."

The actress looked sensational in her plunging black swimsuit

"Self gorgeousness matters," added a fan, whilst a second remarked: "You look sensational."

A third added: "Beautiful and strong woman! Take care."

The Basic Instinct star has returned to Europe after her Italian holiday was cut short in late August, following the tragic death of her nephew at just 11 months old.

Sharon announced the sad news to her followers on 30 August, posting a heartbreaking video of River Stone.

The star has revealed she is currently holidaying in France

The clip featured River, Sharon's brother Patrick and his wife Tasha's baby, playing in his crib, "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," she captioned it.

The video was soundtracked by Eric Clapton's Tears in Heaven and got many feeling emotional.

Sharon initially revealed that her 11-month-old nephew had been hospitalized for organ failure and shared a picture of him from his bed.

The 63-year-old actress captioned the photo, “My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle."