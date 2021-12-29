Sharon Stone showcases her natural beauty in flawless beach selfie The star just never ages!

Sharon Stone was in a nostalgic mood at the beginning of the week as she went on a trip down memory lane.

The Fatal Attraction star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie on the beach, which had been taken during a Dior shoot a decade ago.

In the picture, Sharon looked flawless with natural makeup as she posed in front of the sea with the sun reflecting on her face.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone opens up about recapturing her radiance

A second photo was also shared, showing the actress lying on the sand in the idyllic setting.

The photos also proved that the star just doesn't age, and many of her followers were quick to compliment her beauty. "You're so beautiful," one wrote, while another commented: "You are absolutely gorgeous." A third added: "You age so well, you look stunning."

The Hollywood star often speaks out about her positive outlook on getting older and feels more confident than ever.

Chatting to Allure magazine, she said: "I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."

She added: "I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something."

The mom-of-three has been enjoying some down time during the holidays while spending quality time with her sons Roan, Laird and Quinn. The family live in Beverly Hills in a gorgeous home that Sharon has owned since 1993.

The Ratched actress loves nothing more than being a mom and opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

She added: "I watch videos from when they were small and am absolutely enthralled by that. But those moments just keep coming."

Talking to Vogue, she added: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels ... I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom."

