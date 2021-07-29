Cindy Crawford confuses with bizarre resurfaced throwback video What is going on?

Cindy Crawford is known for having one of the world's most recognizable faces, an absolutely dynamite physique, and some brilliant posing, and that's not even looking at the heights of her modelling career.

SEE: Cindy Crawford's fresh-faced selfie is truly swoon-worthy

However, the model's latest video shows a side of hers we'd never expected to see and we're positive we won't ever see again.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cindy Crawford's Meaningful Beauty in just a towel

Cindy shared a video on her Instagram of a commercial she did in the 1980s for the Japanese sports drink Pocari Sweat, in which the supermodel wore a one-shouldered wedding dress, which was the most normal part.

The rest of the video proceeds to show her flying atop a giant bird-like creature over a land of rock formations and mountains, with dinosaurs watching as they soar from above.

MORE: Cindy Crawford's daughter receives good news after devastating week

The commercial ends with Cindy standing atop a rock taking a sip of the drink with a Japanese voiceover. With the accompanying music, it's extremely reminiscent of the iconic Pepsi commercial that shot her to superstardom.

Cindy's odd throwback had fans wondering what was going on

"A lost in translation moment with Pocari Sweat. #TBT Baby me on set in Japan," she wrote in the caption.

Several fans were confused by what they were watching, although some made references to other popular work, commenting, "Neverending Story feeling on that one," and "Omg who knew you were the original Khaleesi?"

WATCH: Cindy Crawford wears just a towel and her curls as she shares a peek into her life

MORE: Cindy Crawford has legs for days in gorgeous poolside picture

Others were a little more flummoxed, writing, "What the what????" and also, "Hahaaa, got to the love the eighties, nothing quenches the thirst like canned sweat."

But there were many others who couldn't see past the model's youthful beauty, leaving comments like, "BEST MODEL EVER!" and "iconic and extremely beautiful," with many others leaving heart-eyed emojis.

The supermodel shared one of her classic throwback moments, a shot from her glory days

However, not all of Cindy's throwback moments are usually this odd, with most of them being iconic photographs she's taken over the years.

She recently shared another stunning one, featuring her bathed in a golden sheen for British Vogue, glistening as she wore just a yellow swimsuit and posed on one leg.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.