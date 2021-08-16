Cindy Crawford, 55, floors fans as she poses in swimsuit showcasing endless legs The supermodel looks flawless!

Cindy Crawford is one of the original supermodels - and she just keeps getting better with age! The 55-year-old left her fans speechless on Sunday as she took to Instagram with a brand new photo.

Mom-of-two Cindy could be seen laying by the side of a swimming pool, dressed in a one-shouldered black swimming costume.

The ruched one-piece highlighted her incredibly toned figure and endless legs - and Cindy struck a pose as she ran her fingers through her hair.

Of course, it didn't take long for the comments section to blow up. Fellow supermodel Elle MacPherson led the way, posting flame emojis - as did Melissa Odabash and Lisa Rinna. "And still the champ!" one fan told Cindy, while a second remarked: "It's Cindy Crawford - woman goddess!" "Cover girl!" remarked a third.

Cindy looked incredible as she struck a pose in her swimwear

Both Cindy's children have followed their famous mother into the modelling world. The star - who was married to Richard Gere from 1991 until 1995 - tied the knot with Rande Gerber in May 1998 and together they share son Presley, 22, and 19-year-old Kaia.

Presley recently appeared to have made a major change to his appearance having seemingly removed the 'Misunderstood' tattoo from under his right eye. Presley got the inking in February 2020 - and a short time later he took to Instagram Live to address his critics.

Presley appears to have now removed his face tattoo

"If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's a pretty obvious thing," he said, before inviting people to meet him in person to share their critiques. "It says misunderstood because that's how I felt my entire life," Presley added.

Cindy is incredibly close to both Presley and Kaia and has helped guide their modelling careers. Speaking in an interview with Town and Country in 2018, she revealed: "They have agents, but I would say for the first year, for sure, everything was 100 per cent through me.

Both Presley and Kaia have followed Cindy into the modelling world

"Eventually I want to empower them to be in charge of their own careers, but they're not ready for that yet. Right now they're mostly, 'Mom, just tell me what to do.'" Laughing, she added: "Mom, as you might imagine, is fine with that."

