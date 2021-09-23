Cindy Crawford completely steals the show in a gorgeous gown with a high slit It's the collab we never knew we needed

Cindy Crawford's long and illustrious modeling career has birthed several show-stopping moments, but her latest one just left many in a tizzy.

The supermodel shared a picture of herself on Instagram posing up a storm in a gown, and fans can't believe their eyes.

Cindy posed with her hand against her head wearing a blue patterned gown that fit her like a glove with a keyhole neckline and matching light blue eyeshadow.

However, the outfit also featured a very high slit that gave her the chance to show off her phenomenal legs as she brought one up against the other.

The picture was part of the collaboration Cindy did with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show, as she captioned the shot, "#SAVAGExFENTYSHOW VOL. 3 @savagexfenty #IYKYKsavageX."

Fans were stunned by the shot and rushed to the comments section to inundate the supermodel with flame emojis and praise.

Cindy struck a pose in a gown with a slit for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show

"Omg??? Cindy for SAVAGE x FENTY???? Holy s***," one fan wrote, with another saying, "Savage. classy. boujie. Ratchet…!"

A third commented, "Always the Queen," and another added, "Definitely got a leg-up…"

The supermodel recently had another iconic fashion moment that left fans in just as much awe as she revealed that she'd recreated one of her most memorable modeling adventures.

Cindy did a photoshoot recreating her iconic 1992 Pepsi commercial, sharing a picture from the shoot where she redid the pose that really shot her to superstardom, donning the same figure-hugging white vest and denim shorts from her commercial.

The new photo was taken at the same location with a slightly different car and two dogs sitting on top of it as Cindy posed in the same way.

The supermodel recreated her pepsi commercial almost three decades later

She revealed then that it was all for a good cause, in an effort to raise money for the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison Wisconsin.

Fans and celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Helena Christensen, and Mario Lopez alike went wild over the picture, with many rendered speechless and simply sending flame and heart-eyed emojis.

