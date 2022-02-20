Tom Brady reacts to his wife Gisele and daughter twinning in adorable snap The football star commented on the sweet photo

Tom Brady showered his wife Gisele Bündchen's Instagram comments with heart emojis after she posted an adorable snap of herself with their daughter Vivian.

The new picture, which the supermodel shared on Sunday, showed her daughter planting a kiss on her cheek while the pair rode on horseback in front of a scenic backdrop.

Nine-year-old Vivian is the spitting image of her mom in the sweet photo, which Gisele simply captioned with a single heart emoji.

Fans were quick to praise the pair in the comments section, with many commenting "Linda" or "Lindas," meaning "Beautiful" or "Gorgeous" in Portugese, Gisele's first language.

Another fan commented: "Beautiful photo, beautiful landscape, beautiful girls!!" also in Portugese.

Gisele posted a sweet snap of her with her daughter Vivian

The post comes just a week after the 56th Super Bowl, the first game since Tom's retirement from the NFL.

Tom recently announced that he was stepping down from his career in the NFL in a heartfelt statement. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he said.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions.

Tom recently retired from the NFL

He went on to thank his wife and three children, Jack, 13, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine. "And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration," he said. "Our family is my greatest achievement.

"I always came off the field and home to the most loving wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career.

Tom with wife Gisele and his children

"Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family."

