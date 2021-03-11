Tom Brady shares happy family news with unexpected baby photo The star has three children and is married to Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is a true family man and he made it known on Wednesday when he extended a heartfelt message to his sister which likely had fans doing a double-take.

The NFL star took to his Instagram Stories to wish his sister, Nancy, a happy birthday and at first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was his wife, Gisele Bündchen, in the photo.

Tom posted a snapshot of his older sibling cradling a newborn and wrote: "Happy Birthday Big Sis."

The celebrated sportsman has three sisters - Nancy, July and Maureen - all of whom had incredible sporting abilities.

So much so, at school, Tom was always following in their footsteps. According to Maureen, he vowed to make a name for himself when he wrote a paper in ninth grade.

She told the New York Daily News: "Us girls, we were all pretty good in sports, always in the newspaper. Tommy always used to be known as 'Maureen Brady’s little brother' or 'The Little Brady'.

Tom wished his sister a happy birthday with a sweet photo of her with her baby

"So he writes a paper, saying one day he wants us to be known as Tom Brady's sisters. He wrote, 'One day, I’m going to be a household name.' That's what he told my mom: 'One day I’m going to be a household name.'"

There is no denying Tom has done just that. He remains incredibly close to his family despite his fame and has gone on to have a beautiful family of his own with Gisele too.

The couple have two children together and Tom has a son from a previous relationship

The couple recently celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary and Tom paid tribute to his wife on Instagram when he wrote:

"Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said "I do" 12 years ago.

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

