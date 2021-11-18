Sharon Stone debuts brand new locks in gorgeous new photo Sensational to the fullest

Sharon Stone might just be aging backwards, something many fans are convinced of, and her latest social media post is more proof of that.

The actress shared a picture of herself from an evening out with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry and she looked completely different.

She donned a loose fitting white shirt open almost all the way to reveal the beautiful necklace she held on to, finished with a long blue patterned skirt.

However, the main attraction was her long blonde locks, a departure from the striking pixie cut she'd been rocking for so long.

Her hair flowed all the way down to her shoulders in ethereal waves as she calmly smiled in the elegantly set picture, harkening back to her earlier days with a longer cut.

Fans fell head-over-heels for Sharon's new look and left comments amounting to that thought, with one writing: "WOW Beautiful Sharon."

Another said: "Sharon, you look sooo beautiful with long hair," with a third adding: "Get that Carrie Underwood biopic!" Many others simply called her "Beautiful" with strings of heart and flame emojis.

Sharon showed off some long blonde locks in her latest social media post

While a blonde do has become an integral part of the Basic Instinct actress' identity since the start of her career, it has gone through several iterations over the years.

For a large part of the year, Sharon has been pulling off a bold and stunning shorter style, which she showed off during a recent outing as well.

The star put her best fashion foot forward to attend a special screening of King Richard last week, a film based on the life and training of Serena and Venus Williams from the point of view of their dad.

The 63-year-old looked incredible in a leopard-print suit, rocking skin-tight pants, and a matching blazer with a black shirt and diamond necklace.

The actress stunned in a leopard-print suit for a King Richard screening

Sharon's youthful complexion was also hard to miss as she beamed for photos at the event in LA, with her pixie cut front and center.

