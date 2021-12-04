Sharon Stone opens the doors to her glamorous LA home - and her foyer is incredible The Basic Instinct star has a beautiful house in Los Angeles

Sharon Stone was radiating beauty on Friday as she shared a new video of herself on her way out.

The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram to share a video of herself leaving the foyer of her LA mansion, as she told her fans that she wanted to post footage because she was looking "hot".

She said: "I'm on my way out today and I decided to say hi and hello because I look so hot today that I want you all to step back so you don't get burned."

VIDEO: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance

The mom-of-three did indeed look gorgeous, dressed in a chic white shirt and blazer, while rocking natural makeup and a bold pink lipstick.

The video also gave fans a glimpse inside the Hollywood star's home, featuring high ceilings and a grand staircase, as well as several family photos on display.

The actress lives in Beverly Hills with her sons Roan, Laird and Quinn, and has owned her house since 1993.

Sharon Stone looks fabulous as she shared a glimpse inside her LA home

While she is notoriously private when it comes to her home life, Sharon occasionally shares photos from inside her house on social media, which boasts everything from an outdoor swimming pool to a spacious living room.

As expected, the interior throughout the property is incredibly stylish.

The star's house was a sanctuary for her during the pandemic and now that the travel restrictions have eased slightly, she has been enjoying spending more and more time abroad too.

The Basic Instinct star at home with her three sons

Recent trips included a visit to London to attend the annual Pride of Britain Awards, as well as a holiday in Spain.

Despite her upbeat video, it's been a difficult time for Sharon, whose mother Dorothy Marie, 88, suffered an acute stroke in November.

The Hollywood star recently turned heads in London

The actress recently updated her fans about her mom's progress, revealing on social media that Dorothy was "hanging in there" and doing "writing therapy".

Sharon wrote: "My mother is doing her writing therapy; this is how I know she will make it too [thanks] for your prayers."

Forever grateful to those that looked after her mom, Sharon later shared a photo of Dorothy and her nurse, Kelly, alongside a heartfelt message. She wrote: "Thank you Kelly, your compassion and nursing skills quite literally have saved mom."

